PROPERTY: This perfect four-bedroom family home is on the market in Tipperary for €375,000
Derrymore in Roscrea is on sale for €375,000
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property is ideal for a family.
It is located on a residential cul-de-sac road, four kilometres from Roscrea town.
Highlights include three reception rooms, a sunroom, a mature garden, garage and workshop.
The property is listed by REA Seamus Browne.
