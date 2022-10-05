Public's views sought on plans to upgrade Carrick-on-Suir's cycling and walking infrastructure

Tipperary County Council is seeking planning permission for three projects to upgrade Carrick-on-Suir’s pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

The council is currently seeking the public’s views on its Part 8 planning application for an Active Travel Scheme for the area between Carrick-on-Suir Railway Station and the town centre and the replacement of Clairín Rail Footbridge that connects St John’s Terrace and Clairín Close in Carrick.

And it plans to submit another Part 8 planning application this month for the proposed Carrickbeg Active Travel Scheme.

The public have two more days to view the plans for the Carrick-on-Suir Railway Station to Town Centre Active Travel Scheme that are on public display in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall, the Sean Healy Library in Carrick-on-Suir and Tipperary County Council’s civic offices in Clonmel and Nenagh until 4.30pm this Friday, October 7.

The council is encouraging the public to view the plans for the scheme and submit their views on the project to the council by 4.30pm on Friday, October 21.

The planning application proposes improved pedestrian/cycling infrastructure between the Railway Station, Castle Park, St Nicholas Car Park, Presentation Primary School, Carrick-on-Suir Further Education & Training Centre and Sean Healy Library along with traffic calming measures, lighting, altered road markings and associated site works for active travel.

The areas included in the scheme are Cregg Road and Park View (R697), Marian Avenue, N24, Castle Park, The Park, The Green, Sean Healy Library, Greenside North and Carrick Swan GAA Club.



The works proposed include:

• Tabletop junctions on the R679 at the junction with Marian Avenue, the roundabout with Ash Park and the junction with Greenside North

• A buildout to aid cyclists crossing the Greenside North Road

• On-road cycle facilities reducing road carriageway widths on the R679

• New paths for cyclists/pedestrians and improvement of existing crossings.

• Alterations to existing pathways for pedestrians in The Park and Carrick Swan GAA Club

• Removal of one parking space on Cregg Road

• Public lighting within The Park green area and at Carrick Library

• Removal of short sections of boundary wall to facilitate the crossings at the R679, the Library, Greenside North and the N24

• Road markings and signage

Public submissions about the project can be posted or handed into the county council or alternatively sent to the email address: carrickonsuiremdpart8@tipperarycoco.ie

Meanwhile, the planning application seeking permission to remove the existing rundown Clairín Footbridge and replace it with a new precast concrete footbridge with upgraded public lighting is on public display at Carrick Town Hall and the council’s Civic Offices in Clonmel and Nenagh until October 22.

Details of the Carrickbeg Active Travel Scheme will be unveiled when the planning application is published.

It will remain on public display in the council’s Carrick, Clonmel and Nenagh offices until October 29.

Submissions on the Clairín Footbridge project can be posted, emailed or handed into the council by 4.30pm on Friday, November 4 while the proposed deadline for submissions for the Carrickbeg Active Travel Project is 4.30pm on Friday, November 11.

The email address to send submissions for both projects is: activetravel@tipperarycoco.ie