'Absolutely intolerable,' concerns raised about a family living in a tent in Tipperary

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has raised concerns about a family living in a tent in Nenagh.

“I was speaking to a lady in Nenagh on the phone today, and she is, tonight, in a tent in Nenagh with her husband and two children. That’s just absolutely intolerable in a country like ours.

“The threshold for housing support in Tipperary hasn’t been raised, and we have a number of counties raised in the recent past, but Tipperary was overlooked. With rents climbing the way they are, people on lower incomes and without housing supports just aren’t able to afford the rents that are out there.

“And that’s where this lady and her husband and two kids find themselves tonight. So I would urge you, Minister to lift that threshold immediately for housing support in Tipperary and I believe we need a figure of €35,000.

Speaking in the Dáil this week, he said he is concerned that Tipperary and other rural counties have been ‘overlooked’ in the Housing for All strategy.

The Tipperary TD is calling for increase in social supports and three other measures to be implemented in the county to relieve pressure on the market.

BUILDING AND BUYING

Of the other measures particular to Tipperary, Mr Cahill is calling for the Affordable Housing Fund to be made available in Nenagh, Thurles and Clonmel.

“At the moment, we’re outside of that scheme, and affordable housing is so badly needed in the county now,” said Mr Cahill.

He said he is also concerned about the site line requirements set out in the County Development Plan have made it more difficult for people to build houses.

The TD called on the Minister to intervene.

“There are a lot of people with the ability to build in rural areas. I met a man recently who was told he would need a site line of 110 metres due to the width of the road. It is impossible to get that, and this is the only suitable site he has to build on.

“We need to remove obstacles, red tape and bureaucracy when it comes to building, not add to it. These plans need to come under scrutiny by the Minister”, added Mr Cahill.



SHARED EQUITY SCHEME

Finally, Mr Cahill is calling for the Government to raise the cap on the Shared Equity Scheme.

He said the current cap is set too low for first-time buyers.

“The limit for Tipperary has been set at €250,000. That’s just not feasible when you see the prices houses are making and the cost of construction. This scheme will not work in Tipperary unless it is lifted to €300,000,” said Mr Cahill.

However, the Tipperary TD did welcome the grants to be made available for vacant and derelict sites.

“I very much welcome the extension of the €30,000 to €50,000 grant for vacant and derelict houses to rural areas. That will be beneficial in creating more housing supply in Tipperary, and it is an area that my offices regularly receive enquiries on, said Mr Cahill.