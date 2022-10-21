Search

21 Oct 2022

Tipperary's Damian Lawlor launches new book - After the Storm

This is the Kilruane MacDonagh man's seventh book

Kilruane MacDonagh man Damian Lawlor

Reporter:

21 Oct 2022 4:17 PM

Kilruane MacDonagh man Damian Lawlor has just published his seventh book, entitled After the Storm, which brings a series of incredible stories of resilience from Ireland’s GAA community during the pandemic.


Damian, who has been a selector in the past in Tipperary football cirlces, includes two chapters relating to Tipperary in the book which is certain to be a very popular one in the Christmas market.


On St Patrick’s Day 2020, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that Ireland was locking down. Through that time, the GAA was at the centre of the country’s fightback.


20,000 volunteers helped out 35,000 vulnerable neighbours and friends with food and medicine deliveries. Croke Park and other major stadia transformed into testing centres and the community moved online to uplift each other.


As the Association itself faced financial ruin, many of its members faced life-threatening struggles. Niall Murphy, a blueblood of Antrim GAA, spent 16 days in a coma in intensive care as he battled the virus. Domhnall Nugent, one of Ulster's finest hurlers, was recovering from addiction having found himself homeless, and spent much of the Covid years isolated.


Despite the trials and tribulations during these times, there are countless chronicles of strength and victories from the community as the GAA became a beacon of hope. Their inspiring stories ar included in the book which also includes chapters on Loughmore Castleiney’s ‘eternal’ year and on Tipperary’s bridging of an 85 year gap to win the Munster senior football championship.


Damian Lawlor, who will be in Semple Stadium on Sunday cheering on his native parish, is a best-selling author and sports broadcaster with RTÉ.

