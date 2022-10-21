Sustainable tourism strategy launched in Cashel

Sustainable tourism is essential to protecting our environment, our communities and the tourism economy was the key message at the Munster Vales Sustainable Tourism Networking Event which took place on Tuesday 18th October in the Cashel Palace Hotel in Tipperary.

Members of the local communities and local businesses attended the event which aimed to help stakeholders make valuable connections and to highlight how they can benefit from Munster Vales sustainability policy.

Cillian Murphy was the keynote speaker and delivered a talk titled ‘What makes a sustainable travel destination and who makes this happen?’ where he highlighted how innovation often comes out of challenging environments. There was also an update on the latest developments in the region including the Munster Vales Craft and Garden Trail and the St Declan’s Way Pilgrim Path.

During the event, the key priorities of Munster Vales sustainability policy were outlined and discussed, which includes supporting local businesses in their efforts to continuously improve the sustainability of their operations and ensuring that there is always an open channel of communication between Munster Vales, the tourism industry and the local communities.

Tríona O’Mahony, Tourism Marketing Officer for Munster Vales said: “How to engage in sustainable tourism is a crucial area for tourism destinations today. It is defined as tourism that takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment and host communities.

“Alongside our communities, the natural environment is our greatest asset and that’s why it is so important today that there is sustainable, responsible tourism development and marketing of the Munster Vales area, in order to protect our environment, our communities and the tourism economy by having a model of tourism that doesn’t sacrifice enjoyment for those in the future, by those here in the present.

“The aim of this networking event was to bring stakeholders together to discuss sustainable tourism, help business make valuable connections, help them with the marketing of their business and update them on the latest developments in the region. I would also like to thank everyone that was able to join us for the event.”