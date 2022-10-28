Boil water notice affecting up to 650 households remains in place in Tipperary

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council wishes to remind the public that the boil water notice implemented on September 3 is still in effect in the Horse and Jockey area.

Irish Water says the notice is in place to protect 650 customers from increased turbidity in the raw water source.

Horse and Jockey, Forgestown, Moycarkey, Curraheen, Ballymurreen, Drumgower, Newtown and the surrounding areas are all affected.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

According to Irish Water, they are working on upgrading the treatment process and will issue another update in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, they advise all customers on this supply to boil water before use until further notice.

Irish Water’s Operations Lead, Colin Cunningham, said they regret customer inconvenience.

“Public health is Irish water’s number one priority, and we would like to assure customers that the notice was put in place to protect public health.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience caused to homes and businesses and would like to assure customers that we are working to resolve the issue and lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible, in consultation with the HSE.

“Irish Water is pursuing a permanent solution to address the turbidity issues at the plant. This involves an upgrade to the treatment processes at the plant that will ensure a safe, reliable drinking water supply to customers supplied by Horse and Jockey Public Water Supply,” said Mr Cunningham.

Irish Water says the water remains suitable for handwashing but must be boiled in the following circumstances:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked before eating

Brushing of teeth

Making ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish water receive direct communication on Boil Water Notices.

They said the water is safe to consume once boiled and issued the following advice: