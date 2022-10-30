TRAFFIC WATCH: Here is what you need to know about Tipperary roads from Monday
Tipperary County Council has announced temporary traffic management measures on the following roads starting Monday, October 31.
L-4104-0 at Ballinulty, Cullen
The L-4104-0 at Ballinulty, Cullen will be closed from 8am Monday, October 31 until 5pm Frady, November 4.
Local access will be facilitated, and the following alternative routes are available:
R671 Dungarvan Road, Clonmel
The R671 Dungarvan Road, Clonmel, will be closed from 8am, Tuesday, November 1, until 6pm, Friday, November 4.
The following alternative routes are available:
Travelling east towards Old Bridge:
Travelling west towards Old Bridge:
L2166-0 Black Road, Newport
There will be temporary traffic management on the L2166-0 Black Road, Newport, from November 1-2 between 8am and 5pm.
Local access will be maintained, with all other traffic to be diverted by the L6013-0 and the L2156-0.
Carrick-on-Suir
A number of roads in Carrick-on-Suir will be closed for the Motor Club Rally Sprint on Sunday, November 6, from 9am to 6pm.
The following roads will be closed:
NOTICES STILL IN PLACE
N24 Clonmel Inner Relief Road
A VRS barrier installation will necessitate temporary traffic management on the N24 Clonmel Inner Relief Road between Cashel and Cahir road roundabouts.
The works are to take place between October 24 and December 22 between 8am and 6pm.
The road is narrowing along the verges, and two-way traffic will be maintained.
R706-3 Grangebeg/Killavally
Stop/Go traffic management will be in place on the R706-3 Grangebeg/Killavally from 8am on Monday, October 17, to 5pm on Friday, October 28.
R-660 Bowes Corner, Thurles
Stop and Go and one-way systems will remain in place on the R-660 Bowes Corner Thurles until December 2.
The measures are in place between 7am and 7pm.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.
N24 CARRICK-ON-SUIR
Traffic measures are currently in place on the N24 Carrick on Suir between 8am and 6pm until May 20, 2023.
This is to facilitate work between the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.
THE N76 GRANGEMOCKLER
Stop-and-go traffic management is in place on the N76 Grangemockler until May 2023 from 8am until 6pm.
Courtney McGuire, Clonmel AC was first Irish woman home in the 2022 Women's National Marathon Championship held in conjunction with the Dublin City Marathon.
ew Model School pupils. Front row: Isha Parvathi, Zosia Zembrzycka-Lum and Travis McNeill. Back row: Zarrar Hasan and Harry Mansfield have all settled into St Mary’s Parochial National School on the
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.