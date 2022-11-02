GALLERY: Killea National School celebrate their third annual Scarecrow Festival
Killea National School celebrated their third annual Scarecrow Festival last Thursday, October 27.
A great day was enjoyed by the preschool children with some shady characters lurking around, but luckily we had a magician on board to keep them under control!
Photos and text contributed by Killea National School.
Michael 'Mouse' Morris is one of six nominations after charge ‘French Dynamite’ was a convincing winner of a 2 mile 7 furlong chase at Thurles.
A number of roads near Clonmel and throughout the Carrick-on-Suir Electoral Area have been closed because of flooding
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.