Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially opens the Thurles Primary Care Centre

Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially opened the Thurles Care Centre today.

The state-of-the-art facility is located on Mitchel street Thurles.

It opened in July of this year and currently provides services to a catchment area of approximately 16,207 people.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was delighted to open the facility.

“A key aim of the Sláintecare programme is the delivery of more care in or near peoples’ communities. This facility, allied with other investments made as part of Sláintecare and the Enhanced Community Care Programme, will help to keep the people of Thurles and the surrounding areas safe, well and healthy at home for as long as possible.

“I am delighted to officially open the Thurles Primary Care Centre, and I have no doubt that it will play a key role in the delivery of high-quality healthcare in North Tipperary for generations to come,” said the Taoiseach.

The Thurles Primary Care Centre brings together services that were previously provided by St. Mary’s Health Centre and the Primary Care Hub on the grounds of the Community Hospital of the Assumption.

The two-storey building houses a range of clinical, interview, group, diagnostic and bookable rooms, a GP service and a Community Intervention Team.

It has departments in psychology, antenatal outreach, child services and more.

The building and facilities meet the highest infection control, safety and energy standards.

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Chief Officer Maria Bridgeman said the new primary care centre is part of a bigger plan for healthcare in the midwest.

“Our staff are rightly proud of this new facility, and I want to thank all those who have worked towards its opening. Already, our committed team are delivering a broad range of services, all of which are enhanced by being able to come together under one roof.

“Allied to our other investments in the midwest, including the opening of other new Primary Care Centres in Ennis and Newcastle West in the coming months, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare is delivering the benefits of Sláintecare to people throughout our region.

“I also look forward to the development of further Primary Care Centres for the people of North Tipperary in Nenagh, Roscrea and Ballina over the coming years,” said Ms Bridgeman.

The facility now serves patients in Thurles and the surrounding areas, including Littleton, Moycarkey, and Two-mile Borris.

The Thurles Primary Care Centre was developed as part of the National Enhanced Community Care (ECC) Programme and Sláintecare.