REVEALED: The ten Tipperary schools going to the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2023

Ten Tipperary schools have qualified for the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2023.Included in the list are all four secondary schools in Thurles.

The schools going forward are:

St Joseph’s College, Borrisoleigh

Rockwell College, Cashel

Cistercian College, Roscrea

CBS, Thurles

Presentation Secondary School, Thurles

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles

The Abbey School, Tipperary Town

St Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary Town

Borrisokane Community College

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Thurles



This year, schools across the country submitted over 1,700 projects.

Of those, 550 have been chosen to be showcased at the exhibition in January 2023. Next year’s competition will be the first in-person exhibition in two years, with a virtual competition held over the pandemic.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said she is looking forward to this year’s competition.

“Every year, students across the country showcase their ingenuity and creativity by entering the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition - it’s encouraging to see so many of our young people finding new ways to solve issues in areas of importance.

“STEM education holds endless opportunities for our young people, and that’s why the Department is proud to support the exhibition.

“I look forward to learning more about the student’s projects at the exhibition in January,” said Minister Foley. This year the topics of health, environment and new technologies dominated the entries.

No results or project details have been released for Tipperary just yet.

However, speaking about the entries nationwide, co-founder and judge Dr Tony Scott said he was impressed with what he has seen.

“I am so impressed by how young minds are engaged with such a staggering array of STEM topics and seeking to find ways to improve the way we live.

“It’s encouraging to see such a focus on the issues affecting our daily life in preparing their projects for the BTYSTE 2023.

“We’re seeing trends that show these students are engaged, thinking critically, and getting excited by the endless opportunities that STEM presents in our world.

“It’s fantastic to have the BTYSTE returning in person in January, where we can meet the young people when they exhibit and learn more about their creative projects!” said Dr Scott.

The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition is an annual opportunity for students aged 12-19 across the country to display their skills in STEM.”



The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is supported by the Department of Education, Horizon Pharma, Analog Devices, Stripe, and RTE.

The EXHIBITION

The exhibition is held in the RDS Dublin. In addition to students displaying their projects, the exhibit has entertainment, acts and interactive STEM installations.

The finalists are interviewed by a panel of 80 judges. The overall winner will take home €7,500 in prize money and will represent Ireland at the European Union contest in Brussels. Ireland has won the European competition 17 times in the past 33 years.

Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition Mari Cahalane said they are excited to welcome everyone back to the RDS.

“We are so excited to welcome back students, teachers and schools, as well as the general public, to our festival of science and curiosity, the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

“The large volume of entries showcases the ambition, creativity and dedication of students across Ireland. The BTYSTE is an inspiring way to start the year, and we can’t wait to meet all the students, teachers, and visitors at the exhibition and enjoy the amazing projects and exciting programme of activities taking place,” said Ms Cahalane.

LAST YEAR

Last year four schools in Tipperary took home a total of five prizes.

Cashel Community College came second in the Social and Behavioural Science senior category for its project: Investigating the links between prenatal trauma, traumatic childbirth and adolescent mental health.

Ms Mary Gorey was honoured with the Analog Devices Educator of Excellence Award.

CBS Thurles took home two prizes highly commended for its projects in the Chemical, Physical and Mathematical category and in the Social and Behavioural Science group.

The Cistercian College, Roscrea, was also highly commended for its school generator project.