Brilliant Tipperary student receives prestigious scholarship worth €20,000

Clonmel student Aurora Moore was awarded a Naughton Foundation Scholarship worth €20,000 at a ceremony in the Trinity Business School in Dublin.

The award was presented by founding patrons of the Naughton Foundation, Dr Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel, who were joined by Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science to present the successful students with their accolades and cheques.

Supporting academic and innovative excellence in Irish students, the Naughton Foundation Scholarship Awards are an investment in the future of Ireland’s reputation as a country with outstanding graduates promoting the study of engineering, science and technology at third level.

Aurora Moore, a former student of Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel, is now studying Physics and Geographical Science at University College Cork.

She joined 37 exceptional students who were awarded third level scholarships towards their studies in the areas of engineering, science, technology and maths.

Aurora’s former secondary school, Presentation Secondary School, was awarded a prize of €1,000 towards the school’s science facilities, for their support of these students.

More than 250 schools have benefitted from this prize to date, with some schools receiving it on more than one occasion.

Since its establishment in 2008, scholarships worth over €6 million have been awarded to more than 350 students.

The scheme started in three counties and continued to expand annually to become a nationwide scheme in 2016.

There is one guaranteed scholarship of €20,000 for each participating county, with some counties awarded more than one scholarship. Each scholarship is worth €5,000 per annum for each year of a student’s three or four-year undergraduate degree.

Dr Martin Naughton says: “Our alumni are an incredible group, working in the best universities, research institutes and businesses across the world.

"Each year we hear back from them on the value of this network and the connections it has given them across disciplines. They are a wonderful group of young people, giving back to society in their own way.”