Tipperary TD raises safety concerns about Thurles junction in the Dáil

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill is calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to address local safety concerns on the junction on the N75 at Drish Bridge, Thurles.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Thurles TD called on the Tánaiste to ask the relevant authorities to take these safety concerns seriously and provide a solution.

“Tánaiste, I want to raise the issue of the N75, which is the main artery from Thurles to the M8 motorway, and especially the junction at Drish Bridge, which unfortunately has seen a number of fatalities over the years,” said Mr Cahill.

“This junction needs work from TII, and I would ask you to urge the relevant authorities to look at this junction and introduce safety measures there.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he would raise the issue with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

“Thanks, Deputy, we’ll certainly look at that. I appreciate the need to improve safety on that road. I have travelled it many times, and I will certainly make Minister Ryan aware that it was raised in the Chamber here today,” said the Tánaiste.