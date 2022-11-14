RESULTS: Are people in Tipperary comfortable standing up to inappropriate behaviour?

File photo
Last week the Choose Respect campaign was launched in Nenagh.
The campaign organisers want people to intervene when they see harassment and inappropriate behaviour in public and WhatsApp groups.
Over the weekend, we asked readers on Tipperarylive, Nenaghlive and Irelandlive if they were comfortable standing up to inappropriate behaviour.
Compiling the polls, we found that of those who answered, 64% said yes, while 28% said no.
Eight percent were not sure.
See for yourself.
NOTE: Results based on a small number of people
