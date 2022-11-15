TIPPERARY JOBS: Seven companies hiring staff this week

TIPPERARY JOBS: Ten companies hiring staff this week
1. HSE- South Tipperary
Midwife and Neonatal nurse
Permanent and temporary contracts are available
The full job description is available here.
2. Boyle Sports
Retail Team Member - Cashel/Cahir
Candidates must have a flexible schedule, as shifts can be over seven days a week.
The full job description is available here.
3. ABP Food Group
Environmental Officer- Cahir
Full-time position available
Third-level qualification in environmental and earth sciences or environmental engineering is required.
The full job description is available here.
4. Boston Scientific Ireland
R&D Manager- Clonmel
Full-time, hybrid- remote and onsite position
Closing date; November 25, 2022
The full job description is available here.
5. Dunnes Stores
Seasonal Sales Assistant - Davis Road and Oakville, Clonmel
Temporary position available.
The full job description is available here.
6. Cashel Palace Hotel
Two positions: Part-time Spa Attendant and full-time Front Desk Receptionist
The full job description for the Spa Attendant position is available here.
For the receptionist position click here.
7. Tesco
Part-time Line Manager - Clonmel
The full job description is available here.
