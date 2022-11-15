Search

15 Nov 2022

TIPPERARY JOBS: Seven companies hiring staff this week

TIPPERARY JOBS: Ten companies hiring staff this week

TIPPERARY JOBS: Ten companies hiring staff this week

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Nov 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

1. HSE- South Tipperary
Midwife and Neonatal nurse

Permanent and temporary contracts are available

The full job description is available here.  

2. Boyle Sports
Retail Team Member - Cashel/Cahir

Candidates must have a flexible schedule, as shifts can be over seven days a week.

The full job description is available here.  

3. ABP Food Group
Environmental Officer- Cahir

Full-time position available

Third-level qualification in environmental and earth sciences or environmental engineering is required.

The full job description is available here.

4. Boston Scientific Ireland
R&D Manager- Clonmel

Full-time, hybrid- remote and onsite position

Closing date; November 25, 2022

The full job description is available here.  

5. Dunnes Stores

Seasonal Sales Assistant - Davis Road and Oakville, Clonmel

Temporary position available. 

The full job description is available here.

6. Cashel Palace Hotel

Two positions: Part-time Spa Attendant and full-time Front Desk Receptionist

The full job description for the Spa Attendant position is available here. 

For the receptionist position click here

Templemore AC's Peter Madden wins exciting Tipperary Novice B Cross Country title

7. Tesco

Part-time Line Manager - Clonmel

The full job description is available here.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media