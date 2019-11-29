Man charged following seizure of €100,000 worth of drugs in Tipperary

The man in his 20s, who was arrested in relation to the seizure of approximately €100,000 of suspected cannabis and cocaine in Tipperary on November 28, 2019 has since been charged. He is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning, November 29 at 10.30 am.

The woman in her 20s was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The charge follows the arrest of a man and a women in their 20s and the seizure of approximately €100,000 of suspected cannabis and cocaine along with €2,250 cash in Lagganstown, Tipperary on November 28, 2019.

As part of Operation Overwatch, Gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Lagganstown, Golden, Co. Tipperary shortly before 10 am yesterday.

During the course of the search a large quantity of suspected cannabis and a smaller quantity of cocaine was discovered in a car located on the grounds of the property. Approximately €2,250 in cash and items of drug paraphernalia were also seized during the course of the search. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A woman in her 20s was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Thurles Garda Station

A man in his 20s was later arrested at a separate location and was also detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Thurles Garda Station.