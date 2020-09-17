Three Peaks Challenge fundraiser for Lions Club

On Saturday September 26 two members of Cashel Lions Club, Eddie Morrissey and Willie Fahey will climb Galtymore, Knockmealdown and Sliabh na mBan in a Three Peaks Challenge to fundraise for the club. All money raised by the challenge will be used to finance a range of community service projects which Cashel Lions Club organises throughout the year. In common with all voluntary and community organisations Cashel Lions Club is unable to organise its regular fundraisers such as a fashion show or bag packing and street collections due to the current public health guidelines. The club is asking local people and businesses to sponsor Eddie and Willie as they spend a day on the hills to fundraise for Cashel Lions Club. Donations can be made online at www.idonate.ie/cashellionsclub3peakschallenge or through Affinity Credit Union Cashel where there is a Three Peaks Challenge Barrel for credit union members and non- members to make a donation. Donations may also be given to Willie Fahey or Eddie Morrissey or any member of Cashel Lions Club. Your generosity and support will be appreciated.