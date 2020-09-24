Deadline fast approaching for the 2020 Ballingarry Parish Journal

We are now preparing for the publication of the 25th edition of our Parish Journal. As Covid-19 has had a massive impact on the community, we feel it is very important to record the effect this has had to the schools, clubs, organisations, churches and individual people and families in the parish. The committee would as always be grateful if clubs, societies, organisations or anyone who wish to submit an article, obituary, report, photos (ie weddings, graduations, achievements, etc) to ballingarryparishjournal@gmail.com

Cut-off date for receiving articles etc this year is Friday October 2, 2020 - anything submitted past this date has no guarantees of being included and may be held back until next year. This is a strict deadline date as we are on a pressurised timeline with the printers.

Articles can also be hand delivered to any of the committee members: Chairman: Murt Duggan; Secretary: Margaret Maher; Treasurer: Mary Anne Maher. Editor: Martin Maher. Committee: Matt Alexander, Declan O’Shea, Yasmin Lowe & Paul Brown or posted to secretary Margaret Maher, Ballintaggart, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Hand delivered photographs will be returned to owners (please include name & contact details with the photographs if dropped to committee members).

The committee are asking that all clubs & organisations decide on the photographs they want to submit, ensuring that the photographs are of good quality, no screenshots as these cannot be accepted by the printers. We are also asking that all photographs submitted be fully named. Please note that all photographs submitted may not be included due to space.