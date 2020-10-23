Specsavers stays open with safety front of mind

Specsavers stores throughout Ireland will remain open for all eye care and hearing needs, despite the country moving to Level 5.

The government has recognised opticians and audiologists as providing essential healthcare services and this means that stores will continue to keep their doors open to the public and offer a full breadth of services to the local community. These include eye and hearing tests, contact lens consultations, frame repairs and the sale of glasses, contact lenses, hearing aids and other healthcare products.

Store director and chairman, Kerril Hickey, says: ‘As an essential health service, we have provided optical and hearing care to people across our communities throughout the pandemic, and we are proud to be in a position to continue to do so. Guaranteeing the safety and wellbeing of our customers and our colleagues is our main priority, so we have adapted our ways of working and are strictly following government guidelines.’

These include restrictions on the number of customers allowed in store at any one-time, social distancing, and bank card instead of cash payments, where possible.

Keeping in line with HSE recommendations, Specsavers staff use personal protective equipment (PPE), wear face masks and gloves during tests, and all testing equipment and frames are thoroughly sanitised before and after each use. Customers are also asked to request an appointment in advance by phone or online through the Specsavers website to help manage social distancing.

In response to the pandemic, Specsavers has also introduced a number of ways to access them without leaving home, including RemoteCare - a free nationwide optical and audiology consultation service offering advice and care via video and telephone link.Glassesand contact lenses can also be bought online with a current prescription through the website.

Mr Hickey says it is important that anyone with any concerns about their vision or hearing should seek advice and support.

He adds: ‘We understand the concern people in the community have as we move to Level 5 and want to reassure them that it is safe to go ahead and book an appointment or come in as scheduled.’

To find out more information, request an appointment or browse the online store, visitwww.specsavers.ie.