13/09/2021

Four early casualties in FAI Junior Cup in Tipperary - All the weekend results

TIPPERARY SOCCER

Action from Sunday's FAI Junior Cup Preliminary Round clash between Powerstown and Galbally United played at Ferryhouse

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

FAI U17 Cup Preliminary Round
Cullen/Lattin v Thomastown United, (walkover, Cullen Lattin win)

TSDL Youths Division 1
St Michael’s 2 – 1 Cashel Town
Peake Villa 9 – 2 Clonmel Town
Galbally United 7 – 0 Cahir Park

TSDL Youths Division 2
Slievenamon Celtic v Moyglass United (off)
Clonmel Celtic 2 – 1 Bansha Celtic

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

FAI Junior Cup Preliminary Round
Peake Villa 5 – 2 Moneygall FC
Tipperary Town 3 – 2 Clerihan (AET)
Old Bridge 3 – 2 Wilderness Rovers
Powerstown 2 – 3 Galbally United

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Glengoole United 3 – 7 St Michaels
Cashel Town 1 – 0 Vee Rovers
Two Mile Borris 4 – 2 Cahir Park

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
St Michael’s 2 – 1 Cullen Lattin

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clonmel Town 4 – 0 Kilsheelan United
Rosegreen Rangers 1 – 8 Mullinahone
St Nicholas 0 – 2 Clonmel Celtic

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Dualla 2 – 1 Tipperary Town
Suirside 6 – 0 Two Mile Borris
Burncourt Celtic v Donohill and District (off)
Bansha Celtic 1 – 0 Killenaule Rovers

