04/10/2021

Water problems continue for Knockavilla and Dundrum

Reporter:

Reporter

There are calls for increased investment in the infrastructure to prevent future water outages in Knockavilla and Dundrum.

The issue was raised by Councillor Declan Burgess during a presentation from water services at the recent Tipperary Cahir Cashel Municipal District meeting.

He said that there have been issues with power cuts and burst pipes and that residents are getting increasingly frustrated.

Cllr Burgess told Tipp FM today about the water problems people in the area have been experiencing.

“I had the opportunity to raise a very important issue facing families in Dundrum – Knockavilla. That’s of the very frequent and very long lasting water outages – particular in the last couple of months and its progressively got worse.”

