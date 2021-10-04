Mixed fortunes for Tipperary clubs on opening weekend of AIL rugby action

The opening weekend of the AIL Rugby proved to be a difficult one for all the Tipperary clubs in action as there were no wins registered between the clubs.

In Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond came out on the wrong side of an exciting and high scoring contest against visiting MU Barnhall who took all four points in a 32-24 win against the North Tipp outfit.

Cashel RFC also got their campaign off and running on a losing note, as they were edged out by two points when the travelled north to Buccaneers; the home side holding out to win by 18-16 with the Tipp side registering a losing bonus point in defeat.

Elsewhere, Clonmel registered a good result away to Cork outfit Sundays Well in Division 2C, with the South Tipp men digging deep to claim a 17-all draw against a good outfit.

The next round of fixtures come next weekend where Nenagh Ormond and Cashel renew their rivalry as the latter host in what should be a cracking game next Friday night, while Clonmel will host Bangor in their first home game of the season.