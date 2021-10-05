Deaths in Tipperary Tuesday October 5

The death has occurred of Rev Canon Desmond Millett

Ard na Greine, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Rev Canon Desmond Millett, Parish Priest of St. Marys, Chippenham, Wiltshire and formerly of Ard Na Greine, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, peacefully aged 92 on September 19th 2021. Predeceased by his Parents Matt and Mae, his brothers Benignus, Vincent and sister Rebecca. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters, Pearl O’Neill and Rosaleen, brothers, Tony, Gerard, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and the congregation of St Marys, Chippenham.

Removal to the Parish Church of St. Marys, Station Hill, Chippenham on Tuesday, 5th October, 4.00pm. Funeral Mass for family and friends only on Wednesday at 11am. A live streaming of the service will be available. Details on St Mary's Parish Website. Mass will be followed by interment in Chippenham Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maria Powell (née Barrett)

Loughloher, Cahir, Tipperary

Maria passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Mike, daughters Teresa and Julia, grandchildren Jessica, Conor, Jack, Elsie and Seán, sons in law Brendan and Ian, brother Shaun, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing for family and close friends at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm (please ensure social distancing and wearing of masks at all times). Maria's remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church Cahir on Thursday morning for mass at 10.30am after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral mass will be livestreamed and the link will be available here shortly. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in Maria's memory to South Tipperary Hospice (follow the donate link below). If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for the Powell family please use the condolence link below. Maria's family thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time.

The death has occurred of Chriss Long (née Brett)

Glenreigh, Holycross, Tipperary

Formerly of Drombane, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at her home, after a long illness and surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tommy and her grandchild Aisling O’Reilly. Deeply regretted by her family, sons Tom, Jerry, Sean and Jim, daughters Bridget and Margaret, sons-in-law Ollie and Evan, daughters-in-law Tess, Bríd, Janice and Pamela, grandchildren, brother, Phil Brett, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her home (E41C665) on Tuesday 5th October. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Wednesday morning for requiem Mass at 11:30am, Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery (old Cemetery Holycross). Messages of condolence can be left in the condolence section below. Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

The death has occurred of William (Bud) Hodgins

Glenbreeda, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

William (Bud) Hodgins, Glenbreeda, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, on 3rd October 2021, in the wonderful care of the staff at Nenagh Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret and brother Adam. Sadly missed by his sons and daughters, Marie (McMullin), Theresa (Doolan), William, Frances (Stapleton), Evelyn (Lyons) and Kieran, sons in law Frank, Francis, Tom and Ger, daughters in law Yvonne and Marian, his 14 grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephew William Hodgins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A special word of thanks to Celia, Patricia and the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home for the kind care given by them to Bud in his final years.

Rest in Peace

Reposing this Tuesday evening at Stapleton's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, from 6 - 8pm. Funeral arriving Wednesday morning to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, at 10.40 for funeral Mass at 11am and burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. The Mass can be viewed at https://churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish/.

The death has occurred of Danny Brophy

2 Red Brick, The Swan, Laois / Roscrea, Tipperary

Danny Brophy : 1st October, 2021

2 Red Brick, The Swan, Co. Laois

& formerly of Manchester and Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, children Gerald, Margaret, Angie, Raymond and Joanna, son-in-law Ray, daughters-in-law Karen and Sian, much loved 'Gandy' to his grandchildren Daniel, Laura, Christian, Joseph, Stefanie, Robbie, Dylan, Louis, Lydia (Pip), Nancy and George, great-grandchildren Amy, Olly, Bonnie, Fiadh and Mack, nieces and nephews, wider family and many friends, not forgetting the late Fila, a faithful friend.

MAY DANNY REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Monday (4th October) concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Danny's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Funeral Service at 1pm.

Family time please on Tuesday morning.

Due to the new government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the capacity of the church/crematorium is 50%. All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Slattery

Bawn, Nenagh, Tipperary

Thomas (Tom) Slattery, Bawn, Nenagh, October 5th 2021, unexpectedly, at University Hospital Limerick, beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Sean. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Cáit and Nora, brother-in-law Seamus Logue, the Convery family, nephew Colm and his wife Karen, grandnephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from his home on Thursday at 11.30am, to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in Kilboy Cemetery, Dolla, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link below.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.