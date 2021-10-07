Tipperary to host John West Féile 2021

Tipperary is to play a major role in the 50th anniversary celebrations of John West Féile later this month, with the county set to host a commemorative U15 hurling blitz on Thursday, October 28th, with semi-finals and finals taking place at Semple Stadium.

Sixteen Féile na nGael stalwart counties will be represented by invited clubs, with nine Tipperary teams taking part; Arravale Rovers, Ballina, Borris-Ileigh, Cashel, Durlas Óg, JK Brackens, Roscrea, St Mary’s and Mullinahone.

Several venues will be used throughout the county for the two-division event as Holycross, Borrisoleigh, Moycarkey-Borris and Moneygall will host games, with semi-finals and finals taking place at Semple Stadium.

The Féile na nGael was first held in 1971 and initially hosted by Tipperary and John West Féile has also given a Tipperary under-15 club side the opportunity to showcase its talents at Croke Park.

Moyle Rovers Gaelic footballers have been given the honour to represent Tipperary at GAA HQ on Saturday, October 23rd as part of the competition’s 50th anniversary celebrations, after teams from 32 counties were entered into a draw with the prize of a trip to play at Croke Park in the celebratory event.

John West, sponsors of the GAA’s annual Féile na nÓg (football) and Féile na nGael (camogie and hurling) competitions, says it was delighted to honour its pledge that no child would be left behind following the cancellation of last year’s events.

Throughout its sponsorship, John West has focused on encouraging children to participate in Gaelic games, while emphasising the importance nutrition plays in fuelling young athletes.

This year’s running of the competition saw it take place on a county basis in August, with the age-grade moving to under-15, ensuring children who missed out in 2020 got a chance to compete.

John West Féile has brought together thousands of young hurlers, camogie players and Gaelic footballers in a celebration of the GAA’s community ethos through underage competition.

According to Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy, one of the great benefits of a lifetime involvement in the GAA is the friendships and memories made as a result.

“As a competition, Féile has been superb at living up to this from its very earliest days. To reach its 50th anniversary is a significant milestone and generations of players have experienced the joy of being a part of Féile na nGael and Féile Peile na nÓg.

“I was delighted at the move to the under-15 age-grade, which enabled those who were disappointed to miss out last year, due to the pandemic, to have the opportunity to play and be a part of Féile.

“Our thanks to John West for the support they give to assist us in the promotion of this iconic competition and to the national organising committee for ensuring a John West Féile in 2021.”