Tipperary holidaymakers get more choice through Shannon Airport

Tipperary holidaymakers are to get more destination options from Shannon Airport in the coming weeks as the airport launches new Ryanair services to Fuerteventura, Birmingham and Budapest.

Welcoming the commencement of the new air services Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group, which owns and manages Shannon Airport said: “This is another milestone moment in our efforts to rebuild our air services. We are delighted to be able to offer our airport customers these three new diverse destinations from Shannon. Whether it’s a sun holiday to recharge, a cultural break or a shopping trip, the choice is there."

Ms Considine said that during the pandemic the airport had taken time to invest in new technology to make its passengers’ journey through the airport even easier. They’ve just begun operating a new €2.5m security screening system which is halving the time customers spend in the airport security screening area by making the removal of laptops and liquids from cabin bags a thing of the past. Combined with the latest technologically advanced security scanning equipment, it reduces touch points, and is making passengers journey through security quicker and easier.

“We know that restoring connectivity and rebuilding our air services is hugely important for our customers, and these three new popular destinations are welcome additions. We have a long way to go, but with 18 Ryanair services now available from Shannon, we are on the right path,” said Ms Considine.

The Fuerteventura service will commence on October 31 and operate weekly on Sundays. It will depart Shannon at 6.20am.

A new twice weekly service to Birmingham will operate from November 1 on Mondays and Fridays departing Shannon at 7.40am both days.

The new Budapest service, operating twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from November 3, will depart Shannon at 5.25pm and 7.45pm respectively.

A new Turin service will commence weekly from December.

These flights are part of a series of new services announced by Ryanair for its winter season which included services to Gran Canaria, London Luton and Edinburgh which are already operating.