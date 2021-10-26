Search

26/10/2021

Tipperary holidaymakers get more choice through Shannon Airport

Tipperary holidaymakers get more choice through Shannon Airport

Tipperary holidaymakers get more choice through Shannon Airport

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary holidaymakers are to get more destination options from Shannon Airport in the coming weeks as the airport launches new Ryanair services to Fuerteventura, Birmingham and Budapest.

Welcoming the commencement of the new air services Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group, which owns and manages Shannon Airport said: “This is another milestone moment in our efforts to rebuild our air services. We are delighted to be able to offer our airport customers these three new diverse destinations from Shannon.  Whether it’s a sun holiday to recharge, a cultural break or a shopping trip, the choice is there."

Ms Considine said that during the pandemic the airport had taken time to invest in new technology to make its passengers’ journey through the airport even easier. They’ve just begun operating a new €2.5m security screening system which is halving the time customers spend in the airport security screening area by making the removal of laptops and liquids from cabin bags a thing of the past. Combined with the latest technologically advanced security scanning equipment, it reduces touch points, and is making passengers journey through security quicker and easier.

“We know that restoring connectivity and rebuilding our air services is hugely important for our customers, and these three new popular destinations are welcome additions. We have a long way to go, but with 18 Ryanair services now available from Shannon, we are on the right path,” said Ms Considine.

The Fuerteventura service will commence on October 31 and operate weekly on Sundays. It will depart Shannon at 6.20am.

A new twice weekly service to Birmingham will operate from November 1 on Mondays and Fridays departing Shannon at 7.40am both days.

The new Budapest service, operating twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from November 3, will depart Shannon at 5.25pm and 7.45pm respectively.

A new Turin service will commence weekly from December.

These flights are part of a series of new services announced by Ryanair for its winter season which included services to Gran Canaria, London Luton and Edinburgh which are already operating. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media