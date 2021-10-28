Search

28/10/2021

Tipperary trio called up to Ireland rugby squads

Tipperary trio called up to Ireland rugby squads

Thurles RFC's Brian Gleeson has been called up to the Ireland U18 Schools squad

Three Tipperary youngsters have been called up to Irish rugby squads for upcoming internationals at schools and national level.

Thurles RFC's Brian Gleeson (Rockwell College) and Nenagh Ormond's Joe Coffey (Cistercian College Roscrea) have both been included in the Ireland U18 Schools squad coached by Brendan O’Connor, former Ireland international Kevin Maggs and Daryl Maxwell, which assembled in Dublin on Tuesday to begin preparations for Saturday’s game against Italy at Stadio Comunale Monigo which kicks off at 3pm Irish time.

Elsewhere, Clonmel's Henry Buttimer has been added to the Irish U19 squad which will be putting the building blocks in place for the season ahead when they come together for three-day camps at the Sport Ireland Campus from Wednesday last.

Coming off the back of the U18 and U19 Inter-Provincial Championships, 96 players in all from the four Provinces have been called up to train with the National Age Grade squads at the Sport Ireland Campus and King’s Hospital.

