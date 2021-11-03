Search

03/11/2021

JK Brackens clinch JBH title with win over Gortnahoe

Paddy Delaney receiving his man of the match award

Reporter:

Reporter

JK Brackens 2-12
Gortnahoe Glengoole 1-7

JK Brackens bridged a long twenty-two year gap to reclaim the Mid junior B crown in what was a much deserved win overcoming the only team to beat them this year in Gortnahoe Glengoole.

The conditions weren’t great and only got worse as the game progressed and we still saw some fine striking from dead balls, a skill Paddy Delaney excelled at to the benefit of his team.

Brackens hit a Nicky Madden point after two minutes and missed chances. With Niall Bourke in fine for scoring a goal, and winning a free for Delaney to convert and blocked a clearance that was slotted over by Brian Roche, it made for a very one-sided first half.

Gortnahoe had trouble judging the wind as numerous efforts at goal tailed wide, but Robbie Gleeson’s second free was his team's only score in the first thirty minutes as both Brian Roche and Paddy Delaney added to their tallies with points.
With half-time nearing Oisin Cleary pointed Gortnahoe’s first from play, but Brackens saw out the half well to lead at half-time 1-05 to 0-2.

This was a replay of the 1999 final which Brackens management knew all about having played in and won. And, after Paddy Delaney pointed three of the first four points in the second half they had more than one hand on the trophy.

Credit to the 2020 champions Gortnahoe, because they rallied and had their best spell with three unanswered points with the introduction of Dermot Lahart helping Oisin to his third, and first points of the game for Willie & John Coleman.

The gap was now five points as the wind and rain worsened with just over twenty minutes into the second half, where the killer blow came with yet another well struck free landing in the square for Eoin Fitzpatrick to hit the goal to kill the game.

The teams traded points and Gortnahoe did raise a green flag thanks to Luke Moore, however they were never going to keep a wrap on the Brackens attack who added four points to finish the scoring; three more coming from man of the match Paddy Delaney and a second for Nicky Madden. They now go on to face North champions Kiladangan in the County semi-final.

JK Brackens: Denis Coady; Padraig Meade, Peter Bourke, Ciaran Byrne; Radek Natkaniec, Aiden Ivers, Frank McGrath; Paddy Delaney(0-8, 0-5f), Niall Martin; Brian Roche (0-2), Tom Deegan, Nicky Madden (0-2); Eddie Bergin, Nial Bourke (1-0), Eoin Fitzpatrick (1-0).


Gortnahoe Glengoole: Robbie Gleeson (0-2f); Shane McCarthy, Eddie Stokes, Charlie Tobin; Colm Scott, Willie Brennan, Cormac Moloney; Sam Atkinson, Oisin Cleary (0-3,0-1f); TJ Mockler, Willie Coleman (0-1), Aaron O’Neill; Aidan Ryan, John Coleman (0-1), Eamon Fogarty. Subs: Luke Moore (1-0).

Referee: Paddy Kenny

