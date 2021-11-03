Search

03/11/2021

Cllr Michael O'Meara calls for "revamp" of Ballybrophy/Nenagh Line Timetables.

Ballybrophy/Nenagh Line Timetables

Five weeks of works on the Ballybrophy/Nenagh Line are currently underway.

Shannon Sweeney

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, and Independent Cllr Michael O'Meara has welcomed the work being carried out on the Ballybrophy/Nenagh rail line however, he is calling for the timetables to be "revamped". 

"The times are unacceptable and not user friendly. They need to increase the stops and frequency. If they did that, it would be a great help," said Cllr O'Meara. 

Cllr O'Meara added that the current timetables are not suitable for people going to work or college. 

He also said there is a focus on rail travel in the EU.

"Rail going to play a big part in commuter travel in the future. This is a perfect opportunity to make it more user friendly,"

"I think the public would be willing to use it if it was more user-friendly," said Cllr O'Meara. 

Iarnród Éireann has reminded customers on the Limerick to Ballybrophy, via Nenagh line, that five weeks of trach renewal works will take place from Monday November 1 to Sunday December 5 inclusive. 

The works will see a further 3.5 miles of track renewed on the line which, combined with the previous works, will facilitate journey time improvements on the line at the next timetable review in early 2022. 

As a result of the works, all services on the line will be replaced with bus transfers. 

Bus replacements will depart at the scheduled train times except for the 07:45am Nenagh to Limerick service, which will depart at 7:30am. 

Iarnród Éireann apologies for any inconvenience caused. 

