Weekend club rugby AIL fixtures

The All-Ireland League continues at full steam this weekend with all three Tipperary clubs continuing their seasons as the winter touches down.

In Division 2A, Cashel RFC face a long trip up to Belfast as they take on Queen's University on Saturday afternoon. After having a free weekend in the last round after their clash with Rainey Old Boys was cancelled due to a Covid case, Cashel will be looking for a result to get their promotion challenge on track.

Similarly, Nenagh Ormond will be on the road for their Saturday afternoon kick-off as they get set to take on Rainey Old Boys. Nenagh got their first league win in quite some time last time out against UL Bohemian and will be hoping they can use that positive momentum to claim a win on the road.

Elsewhere, in Division 2C, Clonmel RFC will be looking to get back up on the horse after suffering a heavy defeat to Skerries last weekend, as they welcome Cork side Midleton to town. Clonmel have had a decent start despite the latest result and will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Division 2A:

Rainey Old Boys V Nenagh Ormond, Saturday @ 2.30

Queens University V Cashel RFC, Saturday @ 2.30

Division 2C:

Clonmel RFC V Midleton, Saturday @ 2.30