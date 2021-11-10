Search

10/11/2021

Shannon Airport is calling on Tipperary people to nominate someone on World Kindness Day

Shannon Airport is calling on Tipperary people to nominate someone on World Kindness Day

Shannon Airport is calling on Tipperary people to nominate someone for World Kindness Day

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Shannon Group which operates Shannon International Airport has today announced an initiative which will launch on World Kindness Day to acknowledge its airport customers who have shown kindness in their communities.

The initiative, which dates to Tokyo in 1997, is designed to bring a bit of extra cheer to the lives of its passengers will go live on the airport’s Facebook page on World Kindness Day, Saturday, November 13.

Services to 19 destinations are currently operating from Shannon International Airport and the airport is asking people to nominate a passenger flying into or out of Shannon Airport any time between November 13 and 27 for a special surprise.

“If you know of someone who has shown kindness to others, be it through volunteering, being a community leader, or going the extra mile to help someone out, then we would love to hear from you. People have been through so much during the past 20 months and while Covid-19 has taken its toll on all of us, the spirit of human kindness is still alive and well. That’s why we would like to surprise some deserving people with a small token of appreciation for their efforts,” says Niall Maloney, head of operations and services, Shannon Airport.

The nominator should direct message Shannon Airport on the Shannon Airport Facebook page www.facebook.com/Shannon. Airport.Official/ and provide flight details and times of the arrival/departure of the proposed recipient and the reason for nominating them. The nominator would need to be free to be at the airport to be part of the surprise. The lucky winners will be selected at random to receive a special surprise.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media