Repairs to burst water main in Ballynonty, Thurles

Irish Water are carrying out repairs to a water main in the Ballynonty area
Irish Water is reporting a burst water main in Ballynonty, Thurles.
Repair works are being carried out until 2:30pm today, November 10.
Possible disruption to the water supply is expected for Ballynonty and the surrounding areas.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
