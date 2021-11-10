Search

Thoroughbred County Destination Experience Development Plan Launched for Tipperary

Ireland’s iconic equine heritage at the heart of new Fáilte Ireland Thoroughbred Country Development Plan

Ireland's iconic equine heritage at the heart of new Fáilte Ireland Thoroughbred Country Development Plan

Fáilte Ireland and Tipperary, and Kildare County Councils have today launched the Thoroughbred County Destination Experience Development Plan (DEDP). 

The five-year plan sets out the development of several new and enhanced visitor experiences. 

Tipperary County Council CEO Joe McGrath welcomed the collaboration. 

“Tipperary County Council welcomes this opportunity to collaborate with our colleagues in Kildare County Council, the Thoroughbred Industry, Fáilte Ireland and others by playing our part in bringing this new visitor experience to the market. We have recognised for some time that much more can be achieved and that our collective ambitions can be realised by collaborating and working together,” said Mr McGrath. 

In Tipperary, Coolmore and Fethard experiences are amongst the planned new attractions. 

According to Fáilte Ireland, the plan aims to bring visitors to the two counties and facilitate employment opportunities in the localities. 

The plan was developed in collaboration between the two county councils, Failte Ireland and the Thoroughbred Country Steering Group. 

The Thoroughbred Country Steering Group comprises representatives from tourism and hospitality, business and horse racing. 

Thoroughbred Country Steering Group Chairperson Cathal Beale said:

“The launch of the Thoroughbred Country 5 Year Development Plan marks the beginning of a unique collaboration between two pillars of Irish society; the tourism and thoroughbred sectors. The Plan will leverage existing thoroughbred attractions and assist in the development of new ones to create a world-class selection of behind-the-scenes experiences.” 

