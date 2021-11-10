Open call for artists in Tipperary for Bealtaine 2022

Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Libraries have issued an open call for artists for Bealtaine 2022.

Artists interested are asked to submit a written proposal by December 8.

The theme of next year's festival is renewal and regrowth.

Tipperary County Council say:

"The Covid-19 pandemic and, in particular, its impact on older people, has underlined the natural and human ecosystem of dependence and connection. Based on the experiences of the past 20 months and in light of the fact that 2022 marks a particularly significant year in our nation's history, we see opportunities for all of us to renew ourselves and the world around us, and to grow, personally and in strength of connection to each other."

The Bealtaine Festival is an Age and Opportunity programme funded by the HSE and the Arts Council of Ireland.

According to the website, the festival is a "celebration of creativity as we age".

Previous artwork at the festival has been in the form of music, dance, visual artwork and writing.

Tipperary County Council is interested in hearing from artists in Tipperary from all mediums interested in working with older people.

Funding of between €1000-5000 is available for the artistic project.

For more information, see the Tipperary County Council website.