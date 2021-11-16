Tipp Town schools win National Garda Youth Award

Three Tipperary Town schools have won a National Garda Youth Award.
Students of St. Anne’s, The Abbey CBS and St. Ailbe’s Schools in Tipperary Town won the award for their project ‘Inside Out’.
The project, in conjunction with An Garda Siochana Tipperary Town and HSE Disability Services, South Tipperary, recounts and explores the impact of crime on a victim’s life.
This project owes it’s success to the outstanding co-operation between the students and other agencies, along with the valuable submissions from both victims of crime and female prisoners at Limerick Prison, and the support of The HSE, Tipperary County Council and many others.
Everyone in the schools involved are very proud of these incredible young people in the community of Tipperary Town.
