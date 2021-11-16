Search

16/11/2021

Tipp Town schools win National Garda Youth Award

Tipp Town schools win National Garda Youth Award

Reporter:

Reporter

Three Tipperary Town schools have won a National Garda Youth Award.

Students of St. Anne’s, The Abbey CBS and St. Ailbe’s Schools in Tipperary Town won the award for their project ‘Inside Out’.

The project, in conjunction with An Garda Siochana Tipperary Town and HSE Disability Services, South Tipperary, recounts and explores the impact of crime on a victim’s life.

This project owes it’s success to the outstanding co-operation between the students and other agencies, along with the valuable submissions from both victims of crime and female prisoners at Limerick Prison, and the support of The HSE, Tipperary County Council and many others.

Everyone in the schools involved are very proud of these incredible young people in the community of Tipperary Town.

Fixtures made for Miller Shield openers

Earlier closing times for bars and restaurants being considered

Thurles and Cahir sides march on in Tipperary Youths Cup

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media