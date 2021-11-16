Fixtures made for Miller Shield openers

The fixtures for the opening weekend of the Miller Shield divisional hurling competition have been made.
Starting this Saturday, North Tipperary will take on South Tipperary in Holycross with the throw-in taking place at 11am.
Later that day in the afternoon, Mid Tipperary will face off against West Tipperary in Littleton at 1.15pm.
The competition format is a league based system with each team playing each other once with the team finishing top after the three fixtures being confirmed as the winners.
