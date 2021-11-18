BREAKING: Part of M7 motorway closed following early-morning collision

Motorists are being advised that a section of the M7 motorway on the outskirts of Limerick city has been closed following an early-morning collision.
The collision happened shortly before 8am this Thursday and a full closure is in place on the westbound carriageway between Junction 29 (Ballysimon) and Junction 30 M20/N18
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and to use an alternative route.
Emergency services remain at the scene but it's not known if there are any serious injuries.
Collision on M7 between J29 - M7/N24 and J30 - M7/N18/M20 (West) (18-Nov 08:02) https://t.co/7YdB52UGLt— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) November 18, 2021
More to follow....
