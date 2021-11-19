Gold standard: Terryglass is once again north Tipperary's tidiest village
Terryglass has once again been crowned the tidiest village in the Nenagh Municipal District in this year’s national Tidy Towns awards.
The lakeside village, a past winner of the competition, was just five marks off taking the national title with 350 marks.
As well as the north Tipperary award, it also received a gold medal.
Nenagh, Birdhill and Silvermines took bronze medals in their categories.
The work of those involved in Tidy Towns was praised by Nenagh Municipal District Council administrator Rosemary Joyce at this Thursday's local area meeting.
She sent congratulations to all those who had taken part and pointed out that marks had increased despite the pandemic.
The full list of results are:
Ardcroney, 260
Ballina / Boher, 289
Ballinahinch, 289
Ballinderry, 279
Ballingarry, 313
Ballycommon, 276
Birdhill, 343
Borrisokane, 287
Capparoe, 284
Carrig, 305
Dromineer, 255
Kilcommon, 299
Killoscully, 328
Lorrha, 326
Nenagh, 328
Newport, 276
Portroe, 327
Puckaun, 307
Rearcross, 291
Riverstown, 270
Shallee, 249
Silvermines, 342
Terryglass, 350
Toor, 289
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.