Scheduled mains repairs may cause disruption to water in Clonmel tomorrow
Irish Water is to carry out repairs to a burst water main in Clonmel tomorrow.
The notice is in place between 10am and 2pm on November 30.
The repairs may disrupt water services on Spa Road, Coleville Road and the surrounding areas.
A temporary traffic management plan will be in place.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
