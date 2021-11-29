Gardai seek help in locating missing Limerick teenager

Shane Griffin was last seen on Saturday evening
GARDAI are seeking help in locating a teenager who has been missing from his home in Limerick for nearly 48 hours.
A national appeal has been issued in relation to 16-year-old Shane Griffin who has not been seen since around 11.30pm on Saturday.
Shane, who was last seen in Limerick city, is described as being approximately six foot in height with a medium build. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.
According to gardai, it is not known what Shane was wearing at the time he was last seen.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardai at Henry Street station at (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.