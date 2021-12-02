Free parking confirmed in Tipp Town

Tipperary County Council commitment to free parking for the holiday period has been confirmed for Tipperary Town for the whole month of December.
All public car parks will be free during the month, which will also see 2-hour free on street parking permitted too in the run up to the busy Christmas period.
