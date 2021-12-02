Elegant Cashel Palace Hotel set to reopen its doors in March 2022

Cashel Palace Hotel in Co. Tipperary set to reopen its elegant doors as a five-star luxury hotel and spa in March 2022.

Join Our Team – New Year, New Career!

For centuries, Cashel Palace has been a place of notable hospitality - a place of warm welcomes, joyous memories and fond farewells. A place to call home, away from home.

Our vision is to create a special place for guests and our team to feel welcome, that offers the chance to create memorable experiences and put them at the heart of our community.

Following a major four-year restoration programme, Cashel Palace Hotel will open next March as a magnificent five-star Relais & Châteaux hotel in the centre of Cashel, one of the most important heritage towns in Ireland.

Spectacularly located beside the medieval Rock of Cashel, the hotel is now tastefully transformed and extended to include forty-two luxurious bedrooms and suites, a world class spa, ballroom, and Guinness Bar reflecting the hotel’s historical links to the father of Arthur Guinness, founder of the globally renowned brewery.

Under the direction of Director of Culinary, Stephen Hayes, food will be treated as a rich celebration of life, of the land, of the locality.

From light bites to elegant afternoon tea, casual bistro to formal evening dining, much produce will be sourced from the local Tipperary larder to create exciting culinary experiences.

In addition to luxurious accommodation and dining, a contemporary sanctuary overlooking the enclosed gardens, Cashel Palace’s Spa marries state-of-the-art facilities with luxurious treatments using luxury Bamford treatments.

To help ensure Cashel Palace remains a place of notable hospitality for generations to come, we are recruiting for a number of roles across the hotel in Kitchen, Front of House, Food and Beverage and Accommodation.

We welcome applications from people who are professional and have a can-do attitude even if not previously experienced in our industry.

The company will provide a benefits scheme and wellness programme with an employer promise encompassing performance appreciation, diversity, integrity and career development.

To learn more about an exciting new career with Cashel Palace, visit www.cashelpalacehotel.ie/careers or send a Cover Letter and CV to recruitment@cashelpalacehotel.ie.

