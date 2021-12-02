Search

02 Dec 2021

Weekend GAA Fixtures - December 3rd-5th

County Tipperary

04-12-2021 (Sat)

Munster Club Intermediate Championship Quarter-Final

Drom & Inch V Portlaw in Templetuohy 1.30

Miller Shield Divisional Hurling

North Tipperary V Mid Tipperary in Boherlahan 11.00

West Tipperary V South Tipperary in Boherlahan 1.00

05-12-2021 (Sun)

Munster Club Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Loughmore Castleiney V Éire Óg Ennis in Cusack Park, Ennis 1.00

07-12-2021 (Tue)

County PPs U/19A Football Semi Final

Our Ladys Templemore V Cashel Community School in Templemore 12.30

Mid Tipperary

05-12-2021 (Sun)

Horse & Jockey Kia U21B Hurling. Preliminary Semi Final

Gortnahoe Glengoole V Thurles Sarsfields in Gortnahoe 12.00

North Tipperary

04-12-2021 (Sat)

North Tipp U21B Hurling Championship Knock Out Semi Final

Portroe V Borrisokane in Kilcolman 12.00

05-12-2021 (Sun)

North Tipp U21A Hurling Championship Knock Out Semi Finals

Borris-Ileigh V Roscrea in Toomevara 2.00

Nenagh Éire Óg V Kiladangan in Borrisokane 2.00

West Tipperary

04-12-2021 (Sat)

U/21 B Hurling Semi Finals

Golden Kilfeacle V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Bansha 12.00

Clonoulty Rossmore V Lattin Cullen Gaels in Solohead 2.00

South Tipperary

04-12-2021 (Sat)

U/21 B Hurling Championship

Fethard V St Patrick's in Monroe 2.30

05-12-2021 (Sun)

U/21 A Hurling Championship 2021 Quarter-Final

St Mary's V Skeheen/Clonmel Óg in Goatenbridge 12.00

