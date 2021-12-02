Miller Shield final round fixtures confirmed

The final round of the Miller Shield divisional competition has been confirmed for this Saturday.
Both games will take place in Boherlahan and are once again going to be back-to-back fixtures on Saturday morning.
The first game will throw in at 11am between North Tipperary and Mid Tipperary, while the second game will see West Tipperary looking for a clean sweep of wins as they face South Tipperary at 1pm.
All proceeds at the gate will once again go towards fundraising for Scoil Chormaic.
