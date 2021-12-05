Kickboxing and Self-defense classes at St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh

Students at St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh taking part in a kickboxing class
By Eoghan O Hagan
Kickboxing and Self Defence
For the last two weeks, the students of St. Joseph’s College, Borrisoleigh, participated in a kickboxing and self-defence workshop and learned the basics of kickboxing moves. They were also shown how to get out of danger if attacked, from behind or head-on.
The trick is usually to go against your first instinct to pull away and instead stay calm and think about your predicament. Learning how to dodge a box was also covered as students learned the correct stance to take.
Overall, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves and are looking forward to another workshop.
From the School Days section of the Tipperary Star.
