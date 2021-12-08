Road closed in Cahir due to fallen trees

L-3308 between Kilcommon, Cahir and Tubrid is currently closed
Tipperary County Council has announced the L-3308 between Kilcommon, Cahir and Tubrid is currently closed.
The road is closed due to fallen trees and telegraph posts.
Diversions are in place via Woodlocks Cross.
L-3308 Road Closed between Kilcommon, Cahir and Tubrid: L-3308 Road Closed between Kilcommon, Cahir and Tubrid due to fallen trees and Telegraph poles. https://t.co/A2ypodXfkf— Tipperary County Council (@TipperaryCoCo) December 8, 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.