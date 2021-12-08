Pedestrian killed in fatal crash in Toomevara overnight identified

File photo
The victim of last night's road collision in Toomevara has been identified as Kieran Delaney of Grenanstown, Toomevara.
Delaney was well known in the community and was heavily involved in the GAA as a Toomevara club member, while he was also a prominent referee and was the head of the North Tipperary GAA Referee's Committee.
Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal single car road traffic collision that occurred shortly after 10pm, responding to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian on the R499 between Toomevara and Ballinamona Cross.
His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.
The road is currently closed to allow for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 504 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Vera Ryan, Fifth Year, Mary Meehan, Fifth Year, Niamh Marnane, Third Year, Emily Byrne, Second Year, Margaret Gaynor, First Year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.