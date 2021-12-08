Pedestrian killed in fatal crash in Toomevara overnight identified

The victim of last night's road collision in Toomevara has been identified as Kieran Delaney of Grenanstown, Toomevara.

Delaney was well known in the community and was heavily involved in the GAA as a Toomevara club member, while he was also a prominent referee and was the head of the North Tipperary GAA Referee's Committee.

Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal single car road traffic collision that occurred shortly after 10pm, responding to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian on the R499 between Toomevara and Ballinamona Cross.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

The road is currently closed to allow for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 504 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.