Cancer care centre in Tipperary Town to close over Christmas

The Circle of Friends cancer support centre in Tipperary Town will close on Friday December 17 at 2pm and will open again after Christmas on Tuesday Jaunary 4.
To market! To market! volunteers and customers at Nenagh’s Country Market with some of the local produce that is on sale at the marketin the run-up to Christmas Picture: Bridget Delaney
