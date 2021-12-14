LATEST: Boil water notice to remain in place for Tipperary Town

Irish Water is reminding customers supplied by Tipperary Town Public Water Supply (Cordangan Water Treatment Plant) that the boil water notice will remain in place until further notice.

Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead Colin Cunningham said the situation has improved in the past few days.

However, they are not yet in a position to lift the notice first issued on Friday.

“We have issued this boil water notice to protect public health. The situation has improved in recent days, however, we continue to experience elevated turbidity levels for short periods of time, said Mr Cunningham.

Irish Water and @TipperaryCoCo would like to remind customers supplied by Tipperary Town Public Water Supply (Cordangan Water Treatment Plant) that the Boil Water Notice issued on 11 December remains in place until further notice. Find out more https://t.co/9flCQOGPGw — Irish Water (@IrishWater) December 14, 2021

"Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to lift the boil water notice as quickly as possible. We are completing works, including flushing the boreholes at the source of the supply and carrying out surveys of the boreholes," said Mr Cunningham.

The public can check if their property is affected by going to the Irish Water website here and using their Eircode.

“I would like to thank everyone in Tipperary Town for their patience and cooperation while we prioritise works to restore a safe water supply to the community,” said Mr Cunningham.

In line with the notice, water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked before eating

Brushing of teeth

Make ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

In order to be safe, water must be boiled, and water filters will not make the water safe to consume or use.

The public is also advised that the water is safe for handwashing.

Further updates will be made available on the Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via the 24/7 customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.