Students at Colaiste Mhuire raise over €1,600 for St Vincent de Paul

Students at Colaiste Mhuire raise more than fifteen-hundred euro for St Vincent de Paul
Ms Josephine Cahill's second year CSPE students organised a food appeal collection and sponsored silence in aid of the Society of St Vincent de Paul and raised over €1,600 in funds.
Well done to all involved.
