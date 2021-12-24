Christmas trip to Dublin for students in Borrisoleigh

Transition year students in Dublin
The Transition Year Students of St. Joseph’s College Borrisoleigh had a Christmas treat last week. Early on Wednesday morning, the 15th of November, they boarded a bus and travelled to Dublin for Christmas shopping and ice skating.
Arriving at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre at around 11am, the students had four hours to shop and grab a quick bite to eat before heading over to Blanchardstown for their ice skating.
Many of the students had never been ice skating before and looked like newborn calves sliding all over the ice. There were a few professionals in the group who could easily take part in Dancing on Ice and probably win it too!
When the ice-skating session was over, the students did some last-minute shopping in Blanchardstown Retail Park before hopping on the bus and driving home.
The students eventually arrived home after a long day, full of Christmas joy.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Thurles Rotary Club's Hospice fundraiser
An iDonate page can be found by going to iDonate.ie and searching for “Thurles Rotary”
Clonmel Hockey Club committee member Kim Ronan takes in the atmosphere with a selfie at the training session
