29 Dec 2021

Presentation Podcast wins EU competition

Aimee Fogarty Ryan, Caoimhe O’Gorman, Jane Brereton and Mairéad Collins – they are our “A Vision for the EU in 2046” competition winners

Huge congratulations to our TY students, Aimee Fogarty Ryan, Caoimhe O’Gorman, Jane Brereton and Mairéad Collins – they are our “A Vision for the EU in 2046” competition winners! The girls created a podcast following their attendance at COFEU (Conference On the Future of the European Union) in Limerick last November.

Their podcast included themes such as climate change and the environment, values and rights, digital transformation, health, social justice and European democracy. The girls entered their podcast into a national competition, and last Friday, they were announced as Winners. The girls have been invited to travel to Brussels to visit the European Parliament in April 2022!

The girls worked incredibly hard, were eloquent in their delivery and were passionate about their ideas. They did themselves, their families and our school proud. Well done, girls and a huge ‘Thank You’ to their teacher and mentor, Ms Pippa Rapaport.

